Suspect Charged for Making Bomb Threat at Power Plant

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homeland Security Division charged a man for making a bomb threat against the Keys Energy Plant in Brandywine. The suspect is 22-year-old Raekwon Dixon of the 2900 block of Brinkley Road in Temple Hills. Dixon is an employee of a construction company currently building the power plant.

On December 8th, at approximately 7:30 pm, a bomb threat was reported at the facility on North Keys Road. Plant management ordered an evacuation. A search of the facility recovered no explosives. Investigators with the PGPD’s Homeland Security Division and members of the Arson/Bomb Task Force opened an investigation into the origin of the threat. The task force is comprised of PGPD officers and members of the Prince George’s County Fire Department.

The preliminary investigation reveals a plant supervisor received a text that indicated six bombs were placed throughout the power plant facility and were set to detonate later that evening. Through various investigative techniques, Dixon was identified as the suspect. He was taken into custody on December 12th.

“We want our community to know that we take seriously any and all threats of violence in the county. Even if the originator of a threat has no intention to cause harm to anyone, he or she could still face extensive criminal charges,” said Acting Major Zachary O’lare of the Homeland Security Division.

A search warrant executed at Dixon’s home revealed no materials necessary to make explosives.

Dixon is charged with making a false statement regarding a destructive device, making a threat of mass violence and making a bomb threat.

