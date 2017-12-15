Dr. Richard Fleming Retires asVice President at CSM’s Prince Frederick Campus; Barbara Ives Appointed asInterim

After nearly nine years at the College of Southern Maryland (CSM), Dr. Richard Fleming, vice president and dean of the Prince Frederick Campus at the College of Southern Maryland, has announced his retirement from CSM effective the end of December. Barbara Ives, who serves as director of CSM’s Office of Strategic Partnerships, which includes CSM’s Nonprofit Institute, will serve in Fleming’s role at the Prince Frederick Campus on an interim basis until June 30, 2018.

“During his years at CSM, Dr. Fleming oversaw significant growth at the Prince Frederick Campus,” said CSM President Dr. Maureen Murphy. “The college is grateful for that service as well as Dr. Fleming’s work to cement the college’s ties with the Calvert County community.”

During Fleming’s tenure at CSM, the second building was completed on the Prince Frederick Campus, adding 50 percent to the site’s facility space. The B Building, completed in 2013, is the first across the college’s four campuses to have earned LEED Certified (Silver level) status. It was also the first publicly funded LEED building in Southern Maryland and the second LEED building in Calvert County. In addition, other site improvements were made during Fleming’s tenure, including the campus’ new electronic entrance sign, all to “create a better, safer environment for everyone,” Fleming said.

Fleming used the large Multipurpose Room in the new B Building to promote community partnerships with the college, providing meeting space for more than 125 different organizations and close to 4,000 attendees. That space also served as the setting for the Ward Virts Concert Series, a free concert presented six times a year that is centered around a Bosendorfer grand piano donated to the college.

In addition, Fleming oversaw the Destination College program at the Prince Frederick Campus, as the campus offered a taste of college to visiting fifth-graders. “We’ve hosted every elementary school in Calvert County, some multiple times, and provided opportunities for at least 4,000 fifth-graders,” Fleming said.

Fleming also worked with the CSM Continuing Education and Workforce Development Division as that division made CSM the provider for the Adult Basic Education/General Education Diploma program in Calvert and St. Mary’s counties.

“My eight and a half years at the Prince Frederick Campus have been some of the happiest and most challenging times I can remember in my 40-year career with community colleges,” Fleming said. “I work with a fabulous group of people who I consider to be my family and who are committed to our students and the community. It’s hard to think of leaving.”

Fleming and his wife, Jean, plan to remain in Calvert County after Fleming’s retirement. “I want to thank everyone who allowed Jean and me to become a part of this county and this community and who helped me provide educational opportunities for our students,” he said. “Jean and I will be remaining in the county so I’m certain I’ll see many of you at future events.”

Ives joined CSM in 2015 with more than 27 years of military service, both active duty and in the Naval Reserve, with a parallel career as an educator.

“I am confident that Barbara will not only provide excellent leadership during this time of transition, but our dedicated Prince Frederick Campus staff and faculty will continue to provide outstanding programs and services to our region,” said CSM President Maureen Murphy.

Before coming to CSM, Ives served as the dean of academics for St. Mary’s Ryken (SMR) High School in Leonardtown, and as a teacher and chair of the math department. While at SMR, she was selected as 2007 Veteran Teacher of the Year for the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C. and earned recognition as a National Honor Roll Outstanding American Teacher.

Ives began her teaching career as a certified instructor in the California Community College system while still on active duty in the Navy. She earned a Bachelor of Science in geophysics/oceanography from the U.S. Naval Academy and a Master of Science in leadership in education and an advanced certificate in supervision and administration from Notre Dame of Maryland University.

