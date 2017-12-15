Purse Snatching Sends Elderly Woman to Hospital, Female Suspect at Large

On Wednesday, December 13, 2017, at approximately 9:15 p.m., the victim, an elderly female was in the parking lot of Dollar General, located in Charlotte Hall, when she was approached by a white female. The female suspect then attempted to take the victim’s purse; after a brief struggle the suspect was able to obtain the purse and fled on foot.

The victim was transported from the scene to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for routine medical observation.

The suspect was last observed fleeing the area and running toward Mohawk Drive, in Charlotte Hall.

The suspect is described as a white female in her 20’s, with blonde hair, approximately 5’0”-5’2” in height, and at the time of this incident was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, with a puffy black jacket over the sweatshirt, and black pants/leggings.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Cpl. Kerby at (301) 475-4200 extension *8122, or by email at Steven.Kerby@stmarysmd.com. Citizens can also remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

