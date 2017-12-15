WARM Program Seeks Volunteer Drivers

Your assistance with helping others is greatly appreciated during the cold winter months!

As the cold weather sets in, The St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services is in search of additional volunteer drivers for Wrapping Arms ‘Round Many (WARM). The program provides emergency shelter for homeless individuals during the winter in St. Mary’s County.

Wondering how you can make a difference regarding homeless individuals in our county? This is your opportunity. Aging & Human Services coordinates transportation for the WARM program, including recruiting and scheduling volunteer drivers. Drivers must be 18 years or older and have a valid driver’s license. Volunteers will be given access to a county-owned van. Slots are available 7 days per week while WARM is in operation.

Drivers are divided into evening and a morning shifts. Evening drivers pick up WARM guests at the Three Oaks Center at 5:30 p.m. for transportation to the selected church location. Morning drivers arrive at the church by 7 a.m. the following morning to transport guests back to Three Oaks.

WARM program is a partnership between the faith community, local human service agencies and citizens to provide safe shelter and hot meals to homeless citizens during the coldest months of the year. WARM first began in October 2009 and has become very successful with over 50 churches working together to provide food and shelter. WARM operates in close partnership with St. Mary’s County Government, including the Department of Aging & Human Services and the Department of Public Works and Transportation; the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Social Services, Walden, Three Oaks Center and MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. This year’s WARM season began October 29 and will end on April 1, 2018.

Interested in volunteering? Contact Ursula Harris at 301-475-4200, ext. *1658, or at Ursula.Harris@stmarysmd.com.