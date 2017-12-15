Missing Person by Request – Christopher Hicks – 17-Years-Old – St. Mary’s County

The family of 17 year old Christopher Hicks is asking for the public’s assistance in locating him, he is missing out of the Lexington Park area.

Christopher was last seen in Baltimore County on November 13, 2017.

He has been reported missing to the following Counties: St. Mary’s, Montgomery and Baltimore. If you have seen or heard from Christopher, you can contact his father Aasim Hicks by clicking the link HERE.

CHRISTOPHER IS DESCRIBED AS:

• GENDER: Male.

• HAIR: Brown.

• EYES: Brown.

• HEIGHT: 5 feet 2 inches.

• WEIGHT: 150 pounds.

If you have any information in regards to Christopher’s whereabouts, you are being asked to contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008 immediately.

WANT TO STAY ANONYMOUS?

If you wish to remain anonymous with your information, you are welcome to call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland Toll Free: 1-866-7LOCKUP (1-866-756-2589), or Email: MCSmaryland@gmail.com or metrocrimestoppers.org.

This missing person was submitted via our submission form at http://maryland.missing.report/ and is being created by user request. Although a police report may not have been published, we’ve been informed that police have been made aware of Christopher’s disappearance.

