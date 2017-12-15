Motorists Urged To Be Cautious With Winter Weather Expected

Troopers are urging motorists to be cautious and be aware of potentially hazardous road conditions with winter weather expected today for much of Maryland.

According to the National Weather Service, a winter weather advisory has been issued for 1:00 to 7:00 p.m. today for most of the Baltimore-Washington metro area. An inch or two is expected in the advisory area, with less across northern Virginia and southern Maryland.

Troopers, along with the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration’s Coordinated Highway Action Response Team, (CHART), will combine their efforts to assist disabled motorists as quickly as possible. Throughout the day, pavement temperatures are expected to be at or slightly above freezing, but once the sun sets, the pavement temperatures will drop to below freezing, which will make travel difficult for motorists.

The cold weather can take its toll on a vehicle, so check the following before traveling:

Check the tire pressure and tread

Check the battery

Check the car’s fluid levels

Make sure you have a good spare tire

Keep jumper cables handy

Drivers can take advantage of the live traffic cameras made available by the State Highway Administration. The traffic cameras are positioned at various locations throughout Maryland and can give drivers important information about their route of travel before leaving. The cameras and other real-time traffic information can be found by visiting www.roads.maryland.gov and clicking on “commuter” and then clicking on “live traffic.” Additional information concerning road conditions can be obtained on line at www.511md.org or by calling 5-1-1.

