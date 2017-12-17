St. Mary’s County Deputies Arrest Second Robbery Suspect

On October 14, 2017, at approximately 10:00 p,m., deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 48000 block of Chisleytown Road, in St. Inigoes, for a report of an assault involving two male suspects.

Investigation revealed two suspects arrived at the victim’s residence, under the pretense of purchasing an item from the victim. During the interaction, the victim was assaulted by the two male suspects and robbed of property. The two suspects then fled the scene on foot. The victim sustained minor injuries during the incident that did not require medical attention. While responding to the scene, DFC. Tirpak located the two suspects in the roadway; one fled on foot, and the other was detained.

Ultimately, Suspect Jonathan Lee Lynch, age 20, of Lexington Park was arrested and charged with Robbery, Assault, Theft, and Malicious Destruction of Property. The investigation was continued to determine the identity of the second male suspect who fled.

Through investigation the second suspect was identified as Michael Ryan Norfolk, age 28, with no fixed address. On December 14, 2017, Suspect Norfolk was located and arrested. Suspect Norfolk was charged with Robbery, Assault, and Theft.

