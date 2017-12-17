Pet Owners Reminded to Be Extra Cautious During Holiday Season

The Calvert County Department of Public Safety Animal Control Division reminds pet owners to be extra cautious during the holiday season. Extra sights, sounds and people can cause pets to become over-stressed and may cause them to act out.

“As a precaution to prevent additional stress to the pet and ensure the safety of your guests, it is advised to secure your pet away during gatherings,” said Animal Control Division Supervisor Craig Dichter. “Some pets may not react well to large crowds or young children and may become confused, scared or protective and can bite unintentionally.”

If a pet does bite, please secure the animal right away and seek medical attention, added Dichter.

It is also important for pet owners to remember that certain holiday foods, flowers and plants can cause harm and in some cases, if ingested, can be deadly. If you suspect your pet may have ingested something and is acting differently, contact your veterinarian or the nearest emergency veterinary hospital right away. For a list of foods and plants that can be harmful to your pet, visit the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals online at www.aspca.org/pet-care/animal-poison-control.

