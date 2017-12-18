Calvert County Government Announces Christmas Holiday Schedule

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners announces county offices will be closed Monday, Dec. 25 and Tuesday, Dec. 26, in observance of the Christmas holiday. In addition:

• The three county senior centers will close Monday, Dec. 25 and Tuesday, Dec. 26. Meals on Wheels will not be delivered on these days.

• County public transportation will operate Saturday, Dec. 23 until 4:30 p.m., and will remain closed Dec. 24 through Dec. 26. Normal operating hours resume Wednesday, Dec. 27.

• Calvert Library locations will close Monday, Dec. 25, Tuesday, Dec. 26 and will reopen Wednesday, Dec. 27 with normal business hours.

• The Mt. Hope and Northeast community centers will close Sunday, Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. and will reopen with normal business hours Tuesday, Dec. 26.

• The Southern Community Center will be closed Dec. 24 through Dec. 26 and will reopen with normal business hours Wednesday, Dec. 27.

• The Harriet E. Brown Community Center will close at 4 p.m. on Dec. 24, and remain closed Dec. 25 and Dec. 26.

• Flag Ponds Nature Park, Kings Landing Park and Battle Creek Cypress Swamp will be closed Christmas Day. Flag Ponds Nature Park will remain closed Tuesday, Dec. 26 and Kings Landing Park and Battle Creek Cypress Swamp will be reopen with normal hours.

• The Edward Hall Aquatic Center will be closed Christmas Day.

• The Solomons Visitor Center will be closed Sunday, Dec. 24 and Monday, Dec. 25. The visitor center will reopen Friday, Dec. 29. Normal seasonal hours are Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 30, 2018.

• All county convenience centers and the Appeal Landfill will close Monday, Dec. 25. Normal operating hours will resume Tuesday, Dec. 26.

• Calvert Marine Museum will close at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24 and be closed Christmas Day. Normal operating hours will resume Tuesday, Dec. 26.

• Chesapeake Hills Golf Course will open 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 24 and be closed Christmas Day. Normal operating hours will resume Tuesday, Dec. 26.