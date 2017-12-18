Charles County Government January Holiday Schedule

Monday, Jan. 1 (New Year’s Day)

• All Charles County Government offices and the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville are closed. • VanGO services will not be running. • The Nanjemoy Community Center, senior centers, Port Tobacco Recreation Center, Elite Gymnastics and Recreation Center, all indoor pools, and all school-based community centers are closed. • White Plains Golf Course and White Plains Skate Park will be closed. • The Charles County Landfill and Recycling Center on Billingsley Road in Waldorf, and the Pisgah Recycling Center on Route 425 in Pisgah are closed. • Curbside recycling will be delayed one day for the entire week. • The Crain Memorial Welcome Center is closed. • Port Tobacco Historic Village is closed. • Charles County Health Department is closed. • Charles County Public Library (All branches) is closed.

Monday, Jan. 15 (Martin Luther King Jr. Day)

• All Charles County Government offices and the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville will be closed.

• VanGO ‘s last departures from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 5:30 p.m. on the 301 Connector, Business A, Business B, and Charlotte Hall routes. Last departures from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 6 p.m. on the Berry Road, Indian Head, Pinefield, St. Charles A, St. Charles B, and St. Charles C routes. Last departures from the La Plata transfer point will be at 5:30 p.m. on the 301 Connector, Bryans Road, and Nanjemoy routes. Last departures from the La Plata transfer point for Newburg will be at 4:30 p.m., and for La Plata will be at 6 p.m.

• The Nanjemoy Community Center, senior centers, and school-based community centers are closed.

• Lackey, Donald M. Wade Aquatic Center, and North Point High indoor pools will be open from 1 p.m. – 9 p.m.

• The Charles County Landfill and Recycling Center on Billingsley Road in Waldorf, and the Pisgah Recycling Center on Route 425 in Pisgah are closed.

• Curbside recycling collection will operate as scheduled.

• Charles County Public Library (all branches) are closed.

• Charles County Health Department is closed.