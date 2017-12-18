Charles County Government January Holiday Schedule

The County Administrator wishes to remind residents of changes to normal operating schedules for the month of January. All offices, facilities, and services not listed will be operating their normal hours.
Monday, Jan. 1 (New Year’s Day)
• All Charles County Government offices and the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville are closed.
• VanGO services will not be running.
• The Nanjemoy Community Center, senior centers, Port Tobacco Recreation Center, Elite Gymnastics and Recreation Center, all indoor pools, and all school-based community centers are closed.
• White Plains Golf Course and White Plains Skate Park will be closed.
• The Charles County Landfill and Recycling Center on Billingsley Road in Waldorf, and the Pisgah Recycling Center on Route 425 in Pisgah are closed.
• Curbside recycling will be delayed one day for the entire week.
• The Crain Memorial Welcome Center is closed.
• Port Tobacco Historic Village is closed.
• Charles County Health Department is closed.
• Charles County Public Library (All branches) is closed.
Monday, Jan. 15 (Martin Luther King Jr. Day)
• All Charles County Government offices and the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville will be closed.
• VanGO ‘s last departures from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 5:30 p.m. on the 301 Connector, Business A, Business B, and Charlotte Hall routes. Last departures from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 6 p.m. on the Berry Road, Indian Head, Pinefield, St. Charles A, St. Charles B, and St. Charles C routes. Last departures from the La Plata transfer point will be at 5:30 p.m. on the 301 Connector, Bryans Road, and Nanjemoy routes. Last departures from the La Plata transfer point for Newburg will be at 4:30 p.m., and for La Plata will be at 6 p.m.
• The Nanjemoy Community Center, senior centers, and school-based community centers are closed.
• Lackey, Donald M. Wade Aquatic Center, and North Point High indoor pools will be open from 1 p.m. – 9 p.m.
• The Charles County Landfill and Recycling Center on Billingsley Road in Waldorf, and the Pisgah Recycling Center on Route 425 in Pisgah are closed.
• Curbside recycling collection will operate as scheduled.
• Charles County Public Library (all branches) are closed.
• Charles County Health Department is closed.
For questions about County Government holiday closures, contact the Public Information Office at 301-885-2779 or PressRoom@CharlesCountyMD.gov. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.