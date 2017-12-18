Silver Spring Woman Arrested After Assaulting Police During Drunk Driving Arrest

On Sunday, December 17, 2017, at approximately 2:05 a.m., Trooper First Class T. Hooten of the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack conducted a traffic stop on Billingsley Road in the area of Middletown Road, White Plains, for speeding.

TFC Hooten made contact with the driver, Zenobia Zachary Johnson, 26 of Silver Spring, Maryland and observed several signs of impairment. Johnson failed all sobriety tests and was subsequently arrested for DUI. Johnson was placed in TFC Hooten’s vehicle and seat belted in. Johnson was able to remove her seatbelt and exit the vehicle. Johnson became angry, belligerent and needed to be escorted to Cpl. Smith’s vehicle of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office to be transported in a vehicle with a cage. While being escorted, Johnson pulled away from TFC Hooten and kicked him several times. Johnson then kicked Cpl. Smith several times while he was attempting to place her in the seatbelt. Johnson also kicked the Sheriff’s Office vehicle causing damage to the rear passenger door.

Johnson was transported to the Charles County Detention Center and charged with DUI, Second Degree Assault and Malicious Destruction of Property.

