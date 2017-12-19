Tri-County Animal Shelter Announces January Promotions

The Tri-County Animal Shelter is pleased to announce the following January monthly promotions and reminders:

New Year, New Homes (Tuesday, Jan. 2 to Wednesday, Jan. 31)

In celebration of the New Year, the shelter is reducing the adoption fee for dogs to $100 and for cats to $20.18 during January. Start the year off right with a furry friend by your side!

Walk Your Dog Month (Tuesday, Jan. 2 to Wednesday, Jan. 31)

In honor of the special month, the shelter will give a leash and collar with every dog adoption during January. There are many benefits for you and your pet when you walk together. Our shelter pups love to get out of their cages for a walk. Volunteers are always welcome to stop by, fill out our volunteer paperwork, and walk the dogs. The shelter is open for volunteers Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Free Spay/Neuter Clinics

Are you income-disadvantaged and own pets? You may qualify for free altering of pets. Call Paw Prints Animal Hospital at 301-885-0263 or Humane Society of Charles County at 301-645-8181 for more details.

Tags and Licenses

Remember to keep identification tags on your dogs and cats. It could be your pet’s ticket to getting back home. Be sure your pets wear a collar with an identification tag, a county license, and a rabies tag. Microchipping your pet with up-to-date information is a great practice as well. To learn more about licensing your pet, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/ES/AnimalControl/Animal-Control.

The Tri-County Animal Shelter is located at 6707 Animal Shelter Road in Hughesville. Shelter staff can be reached at 301-932-1713 or 800-903-1992. Adoption hours are Monday-Friday, noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To view animals available for adoption, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/ES/AnimalShelter/Tri-County-Animal-Shelter or www.petfinder.com/shelters/MD112.html to find your “purrfect” pet. Follow the Tri-County Animal Shelter on Facebook for adoptable pets, pet tips, and more at www.facebook.com/TriCountyAnimalShelterSoMD/. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.

