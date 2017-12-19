Darien Jon Cotton born February 7, 2000 in Muskegon, Michigan passed unexpectedly on December 14, 2017 in Washington DC. Darien was a sweet and funny young man who loved electronics especially his Kindle. Darien dreamed to work in the Information and Technology field. Darien will be missed by all who knew him.

Friends can be received on Thursday, December 21, 2017 from 10:00AM – 11:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD where a Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel at 11:00 AM with Pastor Lorie Hayes Officiating. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens Leonardtown, MD.