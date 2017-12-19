Frank Linwood Bradley, Jr., 82, of Waldorf, MD passed away at his residence in Waldorf, MD on December 17, 2017 with his family at his side. Frank was born on November 16, 1935 in Arlington, VA to the late Frank Linwood Bradley, Sr. and the late Catherine Susan Gosnell. Frank worked as a Cable Splicer/Foreman for Verizon prior to his retirement. He enjoyed NASCAR and was a Ford enthusiast.

In addition to his parents, Frank was predeceased by his wife, Betty Jean Bradley; and his sister, Suzanne Barrett. Frank is survived by his sons, Nick Fillah of Long Beach, NC, Kevin Hull of Mechanicsville, MD, his daughters, Prudence Seekford of Waldorf, MD, Elizabeth McLaughlin of Mechanicsville, MD; brother, Gordon Plugge of Yulee, FL; sister, Margaret “Peggy” Gellerson of Dowell, MD; seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.