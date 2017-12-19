Jeannine M. Fairfax

Jeannine was born on February 9, 1931 in Nicholls, GA, to the late Daniel Meeks and Lillian Roberson Meeks.

On December 24, 1986 Jeannine married her beloved husband James Fairfax in Leonardtown, MD. Together they celebrated over 30 wonderful years of marriage. She was employed as a dedicated front desk manager in the Motel Industry. Jeannine enjoyed working in her yard, planting flowers, trees and shrubs. She loved cooking for her family and friends, especially pound cake, corn bread dressing, ambrosia, all good home cooked meals.

In addition to her beloved husband James, Jeannine is survived by her children, Linda Moore of Brunswick, GA, Cindy Gass of Hollywood, MD, and Robert Woods of Phoenix, AZ, three grandchildren, Sean Moore, Eric Moore, LJ Gass and two great grandchildren, MacKinzie Moore and MacQuire Moore.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 20, 2017 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. celebrated by Pastor Lynda Purdy, at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be held on Thursday, December 21, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. celebrated by Fr. John Ball at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.