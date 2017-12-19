Ernest Hilary “Ernie” Johnson, Jr., of Leonardtown, MD passed away on December 17, 2017 at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C.

Ernie was born on December 14, 1949 in Leonardtown, MD to the late Ernest Hilary Johnson, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Milburn.

He is a 1967 graduate of Ryken High School and 1977 graduate of St. Mary’s College. He was employed by the federal government for over 30 dedicated years as a Computer Programmer Analyst until his retirement in September 2004. He travelled the United States extensively for work, installing many computer programs. In retirement, he continued to travel especially to Key West, FL, Arizona and the Grand Canyon. For the past 12 years he enjoyed following the band, Animal House. He was a devoted and loving father and grandfather. His grandchildren were his pride and joy. He was a long time member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church.

Ernie is survived by his daughter, Michelle Hilary Reeve of Leonardtown, MD; his siblings: Elizabeth Ann Kless of California, MD, Lynn Ramsey of Lexington Park, MD, Patrick Johnson of Laurel, MD; his grandchildren, Olivia and Alex Reeve; and many extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his wife, Rose Marie Johnson; son, Kevin Paul Johnson and brother, David Johnson.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, December 21, 2017 from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m., with a Funeral Service celebrated by Deacon Andy Geisz at 2:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens in Leonardtown, MD.