Mildred June Webster, 94, of Waldorf, Maryland, passed away on December 15, 2017 in LaPlata, Maryland.

Born on May 20, 1923 in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Perron and the late Hazel Coreene Cook Perron. She worked as a Draftsman for Verizon (formerly C & P Telephone Company) for 43 years until her retirement in 1983.

Mildred is survived by her son, Gene Bowen and daughter, Corey Wright, 7 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her son, James Bowen and her brothers, Louis Perron and Joseph Perron. Mildred enjoyed playing bingo, crocheting and putting together jigsaw puzzles.

Mildred’s family will receive visitors on Tuesday, December 19, 2017, from 10AM-11AM with a Funeral Service at 11AM at Hughesville Baptist Church, 8505 Old Leonardtown Road, Hughesville, MD 20637. Interment will follow at Heritage Memorial Cemetery 13472 Poplar Hill Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

Memorial donations in Mildred’s name may be made to: Hughesville Baptist Church, 8505 Old Leonardtown Road, Hughesville, MD 20637.