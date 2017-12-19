Audrey Anne McAlwee, 93, formerly of Aquasco, MD passed away on December 17, 2017 at Bradford Oaks Nursing Home, Clinton, MD.

Audrey was born in Aquasco, MD on November 4, 1924 to the late Ward Charles and Eva Burroughs.

Audrey was a postal clerk at the Waldorf Post Office. She enjoyed flower gardening, reading romance novels and camping at Westmoreland State Park. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great and great-great grandmother.

In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her husband Frank Latham McAlwee, Sr.; son William Burroughs McAlwee; four grandchildren; Paul McAlwee, Frankie McAlwee, III, Brian McAlwee and Jennifer Rosson; two siblings and son in-law Larry Rosson.

She is survived by her four sons; Frank McAlwee, Jr. (Brenda), Ward McAlwee (Shawna), Thomas McAlwee (Andrea) and Edward McAlwee (Deborah); two daughter; Gayle Duff (Jody) and Deborah Rosson; 13 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Service will be at 10:00AM on Thursday, December 21, 2017 at St. Mary’s Episcopal Chapel, corner of 381 and St. Mary’s Church Road, Aquasco, MD, Interment to follow in the Church Cemetery.

In-lieu of flowers memorial contributions are requested to St. Mary’s Episcopal Chapel.