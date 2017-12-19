Susan Nimmerrichter Hungerford, 61

December 19, 2017

Susan Nimmerrichter Hungerford, age 61 of Port Tobacco, Maryland, died December 16, 2017 at her residence.

Susan was a photographer and co-owned, along with her husband, Hungerford Photography for 30 years.

She was the daughter of Francis Joseph Nimmerrichter and Loretta Moran Nimmerrichter.

She is survived by her husband of 36 years, David Graham Hungerford.

Memorial Service is pending at this time. Memorials in Susan’s name are asked to Days End Farm Horse Rescue, PO Box 309, Lisbon, Maryland 21765 (defhr.org).

