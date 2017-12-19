Robert J. Burns, 73, of Lothian, MD, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Dec 17th, 2017. He was born on Nov 28th, 1944, in Chicago, IL. Bob grew up in Ocean City, MD. He graduated from Washington Academy High School in Tennessee in June, 1962. Bob married Nancy Lee Grunder on Oct 11th, 1969. They lived in Lothian since 1971. She preceded him to Heaven on July 20th, 2015. He started working at American Security & Trust Co as a teller, but took a break for the US Air Force. He then came to Citizens Bank and Trust, and got into the management training program. Bob progressed through assistant manager and branch manager, through mergers, and finally retired as a vice-president and regional manager for Suntrust Bank in 1996, but continued in the antique business as Dove Tail Antiques. He was also involved in the Lions Club for many years. Bob’s interests also included carving duck decoys, sailing, gardening, street rods, muscle cars, and shotgun hunting and sporting clays.

Bob is survived by his sister Nancy Maschmeier and husband John of Thurmont, MD, and sisters-in law Kathleen Carpenter and Elaine Wilmer. Also surviving are 9 nieces and nephews and “grandchildren” Shannon, Shawna and Connor Ganley and Morgan and Patrick Maddox. He was predeceased by his good friend Mike Ganley, and will be remembered by many, many friends in many places, and especially by his good buddy Tom Hawk.