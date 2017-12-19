Catherine Prendable Thames, 89, a 60 year resident of Fairhaven, Maryland, passed away peacefully in her home on December 17, 2017. Catherine leaves behind five children: Jeff Thames (Evelyn), Pam Thames Michael, Cindy Thames Blackistone (Mick), Paula Thames Sclichter (Karl) and Michael Thames (Julie), eleven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Thames, and sister Emily Corbin.

Catherine grew up in Washington, DC where she was a swimming instructor, and championship swimmer and softball player. She worked for the DC Department of Parks and Recreation, Anne Arundel County School System and the US Capitol. As she worked and raised her family, her home on the Bay was open to any and all. For the past 23 years, her current home was not only open to all, but her large yard was the neighborhood playground for young and old. As one neighbor put it, Catherine put the Fair in Fairhaven. She traveled to many parts of the world, enjoying the sights, sounds and people of many cultures. Catherine was wise, fun and hard working up until the very end of her life. She will be missed by many.

A celebration of her life will be held at Rausch Funeral Home in Owings, MD on Thursday, December 21 from 1 to 2 PM, followed by a memorial service at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name and sent to the South County Food Bank. SCAN c/o St. James’ Parish, 5757 Solomons Island Road, Lothian, MD 20711