Cynthia Lea Elliott, 73, of Prince Frederick, MD passed away on December 16, 2017 in Prince Frederick, MD. Cynthia was born on June 22, 1944 in Prince Frederick, MD to Halson and Naomi Ireland Young. She was a lifelong resident of Calvert County. She was a florist by trade, but an artist at heart using flowers to bring joy and happiness into other people’s lives.

When not creating floral arrangements Cynthia loved spending time with her family, especially her three wonderful grandchildren. She is survived by her loving husband, Joseph Elliott, her son, Brian Young (Lori) of Swan Point, MD, and her grandchildren, Kayla, Joshua, and Halie.

The family will receive relatives and friends on December 19, 2017 from 6-8 PM at the Rausch Funeral Home, 4405 Broomes Island, Rd., Port Republic, MD 20676. A funeral service will be offered on December 20th at 11:00 AM at St. Paul’s Episcopal, 25 Church St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678. Interment will follow in the church cemetery after the service. Contributions can be made in Cynthia’s honor to St. Jude’s Children Hospital and/or St. Paul’s Episcopal Church