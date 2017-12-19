James S. Parisi, 86, of LaPlata, MD passed away on December 17, 2017 at his home.

Born in Rochester, NY on July 23, 1931 to the late Antonio and Benedetto Parisi, James is also predeceased by eight siblings. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Phyllis Parisi; daughter, Jean Smathers (Tony); sons, Jim Parisi (Denice) and Tommy Parisi (Robin); grandchildren, Tracy and Justin Smathers, Jimmy, Jeremy and Tyler Parisi and Aidan Brown; and a host of other relatives and friends.

James served in the Air Force as an Airplane Instrument Mechanic and went on to work at the Govt. Printing Office, where he retired as a Pressman. He moved to Maryland in 1955, where he and Phyllis raised a family. James collected coins and antiques. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and loved the Nationals and Redskins. He was loved deeply by his family.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 20, 2017 from 10AM to 12Noon at Mount Carmel Monastery (5678 Mount Carmel Rd., LaPlata, MD); where a Funeral Service will start at 12Noon. Interment to follow in Resurrection Cemetery (8000 Woodyard Rd., Clinton, MD). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in James’ memory to Mount Carmel Monastery (5678 Mount Carmel Rd., LaPlata, MD 20646) or to your local rescue squad. Online condolences to the family can be made at arehartechols.com.