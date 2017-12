Gertrude “Trudy” Horne, of Ft. Washington, MD passed on December 14, 2017 at the age of 88.

Beloved wife of Eddie Horne; Devoted mother of Sharon R. Jacob (Stephen Jacob) of Brandywine, MD, Brenda Casabona (Charlie Casabona) of Martinsburg, WVA, and Dorothea Horne (Tom Harmon) of Fredicksburg, VA; Dear grandmother of Sarah Jacob of Tacoma, WA. Predeceased by her parents, the late Myrtle and George Redmond and her brother, the late Clifton Redmond.