Bernard Hampton Cox, Jr. beloved husband of Suzanne Walker Cox, died December 12, 2017 at Hospice House of Charles County after prolonged illnesses. He is survived by sons, Thomas Hampton Cox (Jennifer Flanagan Cox), Robert Holland Cox and Jay Carlisle Cox; grandchildren, Trevor Hampton Cox, Caitlin Eileen Cox and Robert Holland Cox, Jr.; sisters, Shirley Cox Hardesty Cook and Mary Kay Cox Quick.

Bernie graduated from Maryland Institute of Art in Baltimore, MD. He then served six months in the US Army Reserves before retiring as Director of Visual Information after forty years at the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Indian Head MD. He taught Technical Illustration at the Charles County Community College, maintained a small Graphic Arts business, volunteered as a coach of football and basketball for Charles County Parks & Recreation for many years, and volunteered for many years at the Dr. Samuel A. Mudd House Museum. Dr. Mudd was his great-grandfather and Louise Mudd Arehart was his mother. He was a member of Sacred Heart Church and the Knights of Columbus.

Bernie was a member of the La Plata High School Athletic Hall of Fame and longtime basketball record holder there. He loved playing tennis, hunting and fishing especially with his family.

The Visitation and Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, December 16, 2017 at Sacred Heart Church (201 St. Mary’s Ave., LaPlata, MD); Visitation is at 10:30 am with the Funeral Mass to follow at 12:00 Noon. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.arehartechols.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Hospice House of Charles County (2505 Davis Rd., Waldorf, MD 20603).