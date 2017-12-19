Angela E. Sunstone, 41

December 19, 2017

Angela E. Sunstone,41, of North Beach, MD passed on Wednesday December 13, 2017. Born in Washington, DC she was a daughter of Terry and Carolyn (Jones) Sunstone. She was the beloved wife of James P. Roa. She was employed as a statistician at the Census Bureau.

She loved acting for the Twin Beach Players, being a bookkeeper for her church, camping,and her dog “Doodle”. Above all she cherished her family and her friends.Contributions in her name may be made to the Calvert County Humane Society or the S.P.C.A. of Anne Arundel County

