UPDATE – Details Released: Pilot from State Police Aviation Command Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

12/20/2017: In December 2017 Maryland State Police investigators, part of the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, received a NCMEC (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children) Cyber Tip for investigation. The cyber tip was sent in by the electronic service provider Google Inc. referencing suspected child pornography being uploaded to the Google user account of “Translatingtendency11@gmail.com”.

The report stated that on or about 11-29-2017, Google Inc. became aware of suspected child pornography being uploaded to the Google user Translatingtendency11@gmail.com account. Google provided 64 images of child ·pornography. These photos were reviewed by Tfc. Franzen (MSP) and were confirmed to be child pornography images.

A subpoena was sent to Easton Utilities for subscriber information for the IP address, and Easton Utilities reported it was being used by MSP Trooper 6 Hanger, at 9385 Jet Ln, in Easton, on the dates and times of the uploads of child pornography.

Additional subpoenas were sent for additional IP addresses being used by the suspect while logging into the Google account, and subscriber information showed it belonged to David Eldredge of Preston.

Through investigation, Eldredge was shown to be a civilian Pilot with MSP, working at the Trooper 6 hanger in Easton.

A search and seizure warrant was executed on 12/19/2017 at approximately 5:00 a.m., at the Maryland State Police Hanger. At that time David Eldredge was observed in bed and in control of an Apple I pad that he was using. An interview was conducted with Eldredge where he admitted to downloading child pornography for approximately the last year while at work. Eldredge stated he had an addiction and was attracted to children 10-12 years in age.

Forensics were completed on the Apple iPad Eldredge was using, and several images of child pornography were located, most of which were downloaded that morning. Investigators identified 10 image files of children, all under the age of 16, involved in sexual conduct with adults.



A Maryland State Police investigation today resulted in the arrest of a civilian pilot in the State Police Aviation Command on child pornography charges.

The accused is identified as David Eldredge, 36, of Preston, Md. He is charged with ten counts of possession of child pornography. Eldredge has been employed as a civilian helicopter pilot in the Maryland State Police Aviation Command since March 2014. He was arrested this morning at the Easton Section of the Aviation Command.

Eldredge is being held without bond at the Talbot County Detention Center. Following his arrest today, he was removed from flight status pending the results of an internal administrative investigation that was initiated immediately.

This investigation began last week when a Maryland State Police criminal investigator assigned to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received information about child pornography being uploaded over the Internet to a personal cloud storage account. Further investigation determined the Internet address being used was located at the Maryland State Police Aviation Command Easton Section.

Investigators determined this was a non-Maryland State Police internet account that had been established there. The investigation determined the non-State Police account had been used by Eldredge to download images of child pornography onto a tablet.

Search warrants were obtained and served today at both the State Police Aviation Command Easton Section and at Eldredge’s home. Evidence obtained during those search warrants will be examined forensically as part of the ongoing investigation.

The investigation is continuing.



