St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Public’s Help Identifying iPad Thief

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured.

On September 22, 2017, a burglary occurred to a residence in the 46000 block of South Shangri La Drive, located in Lexington Park.

Among items stolen, was an Apple iPad; when the iPad was powered on, these photographs were taken.

Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the individual pictured, is asked to contact Deputy First Class Steinbach at (301) 475-4200 extension *8055 or by email at Rozier.Steinbach@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

