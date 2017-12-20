St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Public’s Help Identifying Thief at Library

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured.

On December 18, 2017, at approximately 11:45 a.m., at the Lexington Park Library, the suspect stole a Swiss Gear satchel containing a HP laptop, charging cord, and two text books.

The suspect left the library operating a silver Toyota Corolla.

Anyone with information about this incident or identity of the suspect is asked to contact DFC. Tirpak, at (301) 475-4200 extension *8051, or by email at Sheena.Tirpak@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may also remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333 or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

