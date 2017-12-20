St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Public’s Help Identifying Thief at Library

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured.
On December 18, 2017, at approximately 11:45 a.m., at the Lexington Park Library, the suspect stole a Swiss Gear satchel containing a HP laptop, charging cord, and two text books.
The suspect left the library operating a silver Toyota Corolla.
Anyone with information about this incident or identity of the suspect is asked to contact DFC. Tirpak, at (301) 475-4200 extension *8051, or by email at Sheena.Tirpak@stmarysmd.com.
Citizens may also remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333 or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).
With all this video – how can he NOT get caught?
Looks like you got a picture of the vehicle’s license tag AND… a huge business sticker on the side of the car!
What more do you need to catch this guy?
Wouldn’t the sign on the car be a lead?
Should be an easy catch. It would be nice to know for once if it when he’s caught. There’s never a follow up on these articles
This shouldn’t take long….