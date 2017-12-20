Wednesday’s Pet is SCOUT

Wednesday’s Pet for 12-20-17 is SCOUT

Featured Pet: Scout

Rescue Group: Second Hope Rescue

Breed: American Bulldog/Yellow Labrador Mix

Sex: Male

Size: Medium

Vetted: Neutered and Up-to-date with routine shots

Adoption Fee: $250.00

Scout is a happy go lucky boy looking for a family to call his own. Scout was adopted as a young puppy, but returned to the rescue when he was older no fault of his own. Scout is around 4 year’s old, playful, great with kids, crate trained and up to date with shots. He loves going for walks and is very loveable. If you are looking for a nice walking buddy or someone to watch TV with, Scout is the pup for you.

If you think he would be a great addition to your home please send an email to Lora at Lora@SecondHopeRescue.org for more information

A little bit of breed information:

The American Bully is a happy, outgoing and confident dog. They are gentle and loving toward people. The breed is amusing, extremely loyal and an affectionate family pet. They are known for having an extreme tolerance with children and are eager to please their family.

“He is your friend, your partner, your defender, your dog. You are his life, his love, his leader. He will be yours, faithful and true, to the last beat of his heart. You owe it to him to be worthy of such devotion.”

– Unknown

