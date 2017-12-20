UPDATE: 26-Year-Old Lexington Park Man Killed in Motor Vehicle Accident in Mechanicsville

UPDATE 12/21/2017: On Wednesday, December 20, 2017, at approximately 2:50 p.m., deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 37000 block of New Market Road, in the area of Whalen Road, in Mechanicsville.

Units arrived on scene to find a two vehicle head on collision involving a 2005 Mack dump truck and a 2002 Saturn SL1 sedan; the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit was requested and responded to the scene.

Preliminary investigation revealed the Saturn SL1, operated by Mathew Allan Stafford, 26, of Lexington Park, was traveling east on New Market Road, when the vehicle crossed the center line for unknown reasons. The operator of the Mack truck, Richard Steven Pilkerton, age 60, of Hollywood, attempted to avoid the Saturn, however was unable to do so. The vehicles ultimately collided in the west bound lane of New Market Road.

Stafford was pronounced deceased on the scene; Pilkerton declined medical attention at the scene.

At this time speed appears to be a contributing factor.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any events leading up to the collision is asked to contact Deputy Jason Smith at (301) 475-4200 extension *2328, or by email at Jason.Smith@stmarysmd.com.

12/20/2017: On Wednesday, December 20, 2017, at approximately 2:55 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a dump truck on New Market Road, in Mechanicsville.

Upon arrival, units discovered a dump truck and another vehicle involved.

It was determined one patient had succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit members responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

No further details are available at this time.