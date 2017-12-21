VIDEO: Police in St. Mary’s County Seeking Public’s Help Identifying Theft Suspect

On Tuesday, December 19, 2017 at approximately 1:55 a.m., an unknown male suspect entered an unlocked vehicle in the area of Ark Court (Bay Ridge Subdivision, Lexington Park).

Police are looking to identify the unknown male suspect in the video below.

If anyone has any information as to the identity of the of the suspect, please contact Trooper First Class Johnson at marquis.johnson@maryland.gov or by phone 301-475-8955 in reference to Case #: 17-MSP-053917.

Information can remain anonymous!

The Leonardtown Barrack would also like to remind residents to keep car doors locked and car windows up. Please do not keep valuables in your vehicle and especially do not leave them in plain view. With the holidays quickly approaching, these types of crimes may become more frequent.

