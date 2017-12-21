MDOT SHA Lifts Non-Emergency Lane Closures to Clear Way for Holiday Travelers

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) is suspending non-emergency lane closures for the long holidays. Travel forecasting agencies are predicting busier roads this holiday season as fuel prices have remained stable, enabling more people to take to the roads.

Thursday and Friday are expected to be “getaway days” for millions of travelers returning home from college exams and departing to visit family. Traffic volume is expected to be significant on those days.

MDOT SHA will suspend non-emergency lane closures from Friday, December 22 until 9 a.m. Tuesday, December 26 and again on Friday, December 29 until 9 a.m. Tuesday, January 1, 2018.

MDOT SHA offers real-time travel conditions and access to live traffic camera on www.md511.org. To find out how long the wait is at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge toll plaza, the Maryland Department of Transportation Authority’s (MDTA) phone 1-877-BAY-SPAN (229-7726) offers precise wait times and other critical information.

Please keep in mind the following tips to keep safe during the holiday weekends:

Buckle up! It’s the law. All seats, all the time – yes, even the backseat

Don’t drive after drinking. Designate a sober driver

Park the cell phone and mobile device and pay close attention to the road ahead

Get plenty of rest before hitting the road; and

Travel at the posted speed limit

MDOT SHA is urging motorists to check their vehicle before hitting the highway. Check tires for proper traction and pressure and look for damage. Check belts and hoses for excess wear and replace coolant hoses if there is a leak. A quick inspection of the vehicle can help reduce the likelihood of a breakdown and will help MDOT SHA keeps lanes free and clear.