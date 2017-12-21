Lexington Park Man Assaulted and Robbed of Cash, Drugs and Gun During Drug Deal

On Sunday, December 16, 2017, at approximately 6:55 p.m., deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 23000 block of Green Holly Road, in Lexington Park, for a report of an armed robbery.
Contact was made with the victim who advised he arranged to meet with Jerel Gaines to conduct a drug transaction. The victim arrived at the predesignated location and Gaines got into his vehicle. The victim advised he was immediately assaulted, and during the assault two unknown persons opened the car door and began to assault him as well.
During the struggle, the victim produced a handgun. One of the suspects was able to gain possession of the handgun and pointed it at the the victim.
In addition to being assaulted, various items of value to include money and marijuana were taken from the victim.
The victim was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for non-life threating injuries sustained in the robbery.
The investigation was continued by the Criminal Investigations Division (CID), and through the course of the investigation it was revealed Jerel Theodore Gaines, 19, of Great Mills, was the individual the victim met with. Detectives were also able to identify the two other individuals who were with Gaines on the night of the robbery.
On December 18, 2017, Gaines was located at his residence and placed under arrest without incident and charged with the following:
- Armed Robbery
- Robbery
- Assault 1st Degree
- Assault 2nd Degree
- Firearm-Use/Fel Violent Crime
- Theft $100 to under $1500
Arrest warrants have also been issued for Gaines’ two accomplices:
Neisa Jordan Gaston, age 18, of Bushwood
Teo-Tre Richard Gaston, age 18, of Mechanicsville
Additional criminal charges are forthcoming after review with the State’s Attorney’s Office.
Anyone with information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of the Neisa Gaston and Teo-Tre Gaston, is asked to contact Detective Melissa Hulse at (301) 475-4200 extension *1996, or by email at Melissa.Hulse@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may also remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).
