UPDATE: Nanjemoy Man Found Guilty of Murdering Neighbor Over $30, Faces 70 Years in Prison

UPDATE 8/16/2018: Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County announced that on Tuesday, August 14, 2018, a Charles County jury, after a 6-day trial, convicted Marcus Darnell Johnson, 34 of Nanjemoy, of the Second Degree Murder of Wayne Proctor, Jr. and 6 counts of Reckless Endangerment.

On December 23, 2017, officers responded to the 8300 block of Bowie Road in Nanjemoy for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered victim Wayne Proctor, Jr. lying unconscious on the floor, suffering from gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

An investigation revealed that prior to the shooting, Johnson and the victim, who were neighbors, engaged in a heated argument while standing outside of Proctor’s residence. The argument was related to a thirty-dollar debt the victim owed the defendant. Proctor’s wife and children were also present during the argument. At some point during the argument, Johnson brandished a handgun which prompted Proctor, his wife, and children to walk inside their residence and close the door. Johnson fired multiple bullets at Proctor as he was closing the door to the house. Proctor was struck multiple times. Two of the bullets entered his chest and pierced his heart resulting in Proctor’s death. Johnson fled the scene but was apprehended by officers shortly thereafter.

Johnson will be sentenced on October 25, 2018. At sentencing, Johnson faces 70 years in prison.

