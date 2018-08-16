UPDATE: Nanjemoy Man Found Guilty of Murdering Neighbor Over $30, Faces 70 Years in Prison

August 16, 2018
UPDATE 8/16/2018: Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County announced that on Tuesday, August 14, 2018, a Charles County jury, after a 6-day trial, convicted Marcus Darnell Johnson, 34 of Nanjemoy, of the Second Degree Murder of Wayne Proctor, Jr. and 6 counts of Reckless Endangerment.

On December 23, 2017, officers responded to the 8300 block of Bowie Road in Nanjemoy for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered victim Wayne Proctor, Jr. lying unconscious on the floor, suffering from gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

An investigation revealed that prior to the shooting, Johnson and the victim, who were neighbors, engaged in a heated argument while standing outside of Proctor’s residence. The argument was related to a thirty-dollar debt the victim owed the defendant. Proctor’s wife and children were also present during the argument. At some point during the argument, Johnson brandished a handgun which prompted Proctor, his wife, and children to walk inside their residence and close the door. Johnson fired multiple bullets at Proctor as he was closing the door to the house. Proctor was struck multiple times. Two of the bullets entered his chest and pierced his heart resulting in Proctor’s death. Johnson fled the scene but was apprehended by officers shortly thereafter.

Johnson will be sentenced on October 25, 2018. At sentencing, Johnson faces 70 years in prison.

UPDATE 12/24/2017: On Saturday, December 23, 2017, at 4:00 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 8300 block of Bowie Road in Nanjemoy for the report of a shooting.

Investigation showed Marcus Darnell Johnson, 33, of Nanjemoy, went to the home of his neighbor, Wayne Lee Proctor, Jr., 35, of Nanjemoy and began arguing.

During the argument, Johnson pulled a gun and shot Proctor, who was standing in the doorway of his house.

Johnson fled to a wooded area.

Proctor was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Officers established a perimeter and a police K9 began a track. Johnson was subsequently located and taken into custody by officers.

Johnson was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and other related charges and is being held at the Charles County Detention Center with no bond. Det. C. Shankster is investigating.

UPDATE 12/23/2017 @ 7:15 p.m.: Charles County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred this afternoon at about 4 p.m. in the 8300 block of Bowie Road in Nanjemoy.

Preliminary investigation shows the suspect was arguing with his neighbor when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim while the victim was standing in his own doorway.

The victim, a 35 year-old male, died on the scene. The suspect, a 33-year-old male, fled into a wooded area, but surrendered to officers who were canvassing the area.

It is not immediately clear what the dispute was about. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. J. Elliott at (301) 932-2222.

The investigation is continuing.

12/23/2017: On Saturday, December 23, 2017 at approximately 3:50 p.m., deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to Bowie Road off of Port Tobacco Road, in Nanjemoy for the report of a shooting.

A male was shot in the chest by a male neighbor.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by first responders.

The shooter has fled the scene and his location is unknown at this time.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

26 Responses to UPDATE: Nanjemoy Man Found Guilty of Murdering Neighbor Over $30, Faces 70 Years in Prison

  1. Mildred Samuel on December 23, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    The lost of my nephew I can't believe he is gone.

    • Anonymous on December 23, 2017 at 8:05 pm

      My deepest condolences to you and your family. This is a senseless and heartbreaking.

    • Anonymous on December 23, 2017 at 8:26 pm

      Praying for you and your family

    • Flounder on December 24, 2017 at 8:56 am

      I believe you mean loss*

      • weusall on December 28, 2017 at 5:59 am

        I believe you’re an idiot !

        • Flounder on December 28, 2017 at 11:36 am

          Oh, you really got me there… it’s always funny when people use lost in the wrong context..

    • Anonymous on December 24, 2017 at 10:14 pm

      I cant believe you cant even spell loss.

    • Rob Stark on August 16, 2018 at 7:38 am

      Loss*

  2. Anonymous on December 23, 2017 at 8:47 pm

    Can’t believe it i just talked to him

  3. brit on December 23, 2017 at 11:07 pm

    *loss

  4. Anonymous on December 23, 2017 at 11:21 pm

    Wewe a good guy

  5. britt on December 24, 2017 at 2:22 am

    *loss. The LOSS of my nephew. I cant believe he is gone.

  6. Consuela Vargas on December 24, 2017 at 5:46 am

    May God be with you all involved both Families. Also may the hand of God lay upon your shoulder and give you the strength to grieve, forgive, and to heal.

  7. Malcolm X on December 24, 2017 at 9:56 am

    Any guesses?

    • Anonymous on December 27, 2017 at 2:18 pm

      the old guy yelling, get off my lawn…

  8. John Walsh on December 24, 2017 at 1:16 pm

    For such a rural area, Nanjemoy must have the highest per capita murder rate in the nation. It seems there is a homicide there at least once or twice a year.

  9. Anonymous on December 24, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    What was the reason?

    • Roger on December 25, 2017 at 10:50 pm

      Money or a girl.

    • Ace of spades on December 27, 2017 at 12:23 pm

      Or drugs

  10. Anonymous on December 26, 2017 at 7:37 am

    Sounds pretty cut and dry. Death penalty anyone? Oh, that's right, we are in Maryland where the guy will do 20 years then get on with his life while the victim is still dead. Doesn't sound like justice to me.

    • Anonymous on December 27, 2017 at 12:19 pm

      While at a political function a few weeks ago, a county commissioner praised the Charles County sheriff and State's Attorney for being black and being in law enforcement. She said she was finally glad that we can now have justice instead of convictions. What about the victim in this case? Or his family? Do they want justice, a conviction or both? This is another senseless black on black crime probably over something petty. Enough already.

  11. Shawn Coombs on December 27, 2017 at 10:00 am

    Rip wewe

  12. Anonymous on December 27, 2017 at 2:16 pm

    That’ll teach him not to blow his leaves in my yard.

  13. Rick James on December 28, 2017 at 10:41 am

    Wewe??? Cocaine is a helluva drug

    • Charles on December 29, 2017 at 12:33 pm

      I said the same thing, Wewe lol

  14. Real DEAL on August 16, 2018 at 7:53 am

    “FACES 70”

    Be out in 10.

