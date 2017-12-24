Luther Paul Stocks, of Forestville, MD, formerly of North Carolina, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 21, 2017. Friends may unite with the family on Friday, December 29, from 10:00 am until time of Homegoing Celebration at 11:00 am at Scripture Cathedral Church located at 7610 Central Avenue in Hyattsville, MD 20785. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton, MD.
