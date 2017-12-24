Luther Paul Stocks

Luther Paul Stocks, of Forestville, MD, formerly of North Carolina, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 21, 2017. Friends may unite with the family on Friday, December 29, from 10:00 am until time of Homegoing Celebration at 11:00 am at Scripture Cathedral Church located at 7610 Central Avenue in Hyattsville, MD 20785. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton, MD.

