Luther Paul Stocks, of Forestville, MD, formerly of North Carolina, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 21, 2017. Friends may unite with the family on Friday, December 29, from 10:00 am until time of Homegoing Celebration at 11:00 am at Scripture Cathedral Church located at 7610 Central Avenue in Hyattsville, MD 20785. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton, MD.

This entry was posted on December 24, 2017 at 3:33 pm and is filed under All News, Obituaries, z Obituary Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.