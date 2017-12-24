Sandra M. Hill, affectionately known as “Sandy”, was born on November 5, 1947 in Alexandria, VA, to the late Cloyd J. Hilliard and Atha L. Blackwell. She entered into eternal peace December 19, 2017. Sandra was educated in the St. Mary’s County School system and graduated from George Washington Carver High School. May 10, 1966, Sandra gave birth to her only son, Kevin Delmar, whom she lovingly nicknamed “Cubbie”.

Soon after graduation, she moved to Baltimore, MD where she worked for several restaurants. In conversations with Sandra, she spoke most fondly about her restaurant management experience. After relocating to Lexington Park MD, she acquired employment as a professional taxi driver, where many people along the way were exposed to her infectious laughter and personality. Sandra accepted a position as an Instructional Para Educator with the St. Mary’s Public School System where she retired after 20 plus years of commendable service. In pursuing her passion for education and her love of numbers, she pursued and received a certification in accounting.

Sandra came to Christ at an early age and was baptized at the First Baptist Church of Lexington Park which later became First Missionary Baptist Church. She went on to serve the Church in multiple capacities including serving as Sunday School Coordinator and Deaconess. She was beaming with pride when she was appointed as a Financial Recorder for the Potomac River Baptist Association.

Sandy was an assertive and outspoken woman; one would jokingly call “feisty”. She loved to crochet, sew and play canasta with her friends at the Victory Woods Apartments.

She leaves behind to remember and celebrate her life her loving sister, Ellen Vernell Holley; her son, Kevin Delmar Hawkins (Angela); her grandchildren, Isaiah, Sarah and Rebekah; great-grandchildren, Jaleya Pagan, Janiah Hawkins, Tai’Vaughn Hawkins, and Jerimiah Hawkins; her longtime DEVOTED friend, Esther Torres and her longtime DEVOTED friend, whom she called daughter, Karen Hughes (formally Branch) and her sons, Christopher and Anthony Branch as well as a host of other relatives and friends. Also an Honorable/Special Mention to cousin Claudia Bellamy, Tammy McNeil, Sylvia Ector and Anthony Branch Sr. (Terry)

Family and friends will unite on Wednesday, December 27, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church, 46370 Pegg Lane, Lexington Park, MD. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.