Thomas Kenneth Beveridge, 87, of Hollywood, MD, formerly of Rayland, Ohio, passed away on December 18, 2017 surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on April 4, 1930 in East Liverpool, Ohio to the late Albert Beveridge and Ester Beal Beveridge.

On January 23, 1951 Thomas married his beloved wife Gazella Horvath in Glen Robbins, Ohio. Together they celebrated 66 very happy years of marriage. He was employed as a crane operator at Wheeling-Pittsburg Steel Mill for 41 years. Thomas was a member of the Freemasons and an active member of the Rayland Presbyterian Church, where he served as an Elder and a Deacon. He enjoyed reading, working in his garden, fishing, and especially spending time with his family.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Gazella Horvath Beveridge; daughter, Mary Margaret Beveridge Clifton (Wallace), of Hollywood, MD; sister, Carol Ann Burgy, of Bellaire, OH; brothers, Robert Dale Beveridge, of Salineville, OH, and John William Beveridge, of East Liverpool, OH; grandchildren, Holly Marie Clifton, of Seattle, WA, Theodore Wallace Clifton, of Mechanicsville, MD, Hope Elaine Colson, of Hollywood, MD, and Heidi Elizabeth Bajpai, of Ashburn, VA, and nine great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Thomas K. Beveridge Jr., and brother, Ronald Gene Beveridge.

