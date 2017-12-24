Anna Mae Austin, 91, of Mechanicsville, Maryland died on Sunday, December 17, 2017, at St. Mary’s Hospital. Anna Mae was the oldest of five children born to Charles F. Bartz, Sr. and Marian Rollins Bartz.

After high school, Anna Mae began her career at the Census Bureau in Washington, D.C. Later, she was employed by the Maryland State Police. She retired on June 28, 1991 after twenty-seven years of service. She enjoyed reading, gardening, crocheting, traveling and spending time with her family and friends. She was a charter member of St. Anne’s Anglican Catholic Church and served for many years on its Outreach Committee and its Bagged Lunch Program.

She was predeceased by her brothers, Charles F. Bartz, Jr. and James Leroy Bartz, Sr.; her son, Dennis Wayne Austin; her son-in-law, Leo Peter Klear, Jr., and grandson, Leo Peter Klear, III.

She is survived by her daughter, Jo Anne Klear, her daughter-in-law, Mary Kay Austin, her grandchildren, Brian Austin Klear and Jessica Moran Klear, Jaime Michelle Maher and Leighton Matthew Maher, and Susan Marie Fielders and Ed Fielders. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Leo Matthew Maher, Anna Louisa Moran Klear, Barrett Moran Klear, Cole Moran Voelpel, Courtney Elizabeth Fielders and Camry Marie Fielders. She is also survived by her sisters, Marie Bartz Burroughs and Nancy Lee Turner, and her sister-in-law, Ellen O. Bartz.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, December 21, 2017, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., and from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with prayers at 7:00 p.m.. Funeral services, officiated by The Right Reverend William McClean, Jr., will take place on Friday, December 22, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. at the Brinsfield Funeral Home in Charlotte Hall, Maryland. Interment will be at Trinity Memorial Gardens followed by a luncheon at the Mechanicsville Moose Lodge.

Pallbearers will be James Leroy Bartz, Jr., Edward S. Burroughs, Jr., Donald Wayne Burroughs, David Lee Turner, Andrew James Bartz, and Steven Hunter Burroughs. Honorary Pallbearers will be Sidney Jerome Turner, Stephen Charles Turner, Cole Moran Voelpel, Barrett Moran Klear, and Leo Matthew Maher.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Anne’s Anglican Catholic Church Building Fund, P. O. Box 289, Charlotte Hall, Maryland 20622.