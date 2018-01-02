UPDATE: Third Victim in Triple Fatal Car Crash on Rose Hill Road Positively Identified

UPDATE 1/2/2018: Today, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore positively identified the third victim of the triple fatal car crash that occurred on December 26 on Rose Hill Road in La Plata as James Edward Proctor, Jr., 50, of Hughesville.
There are no further updates at this time.
Cpl. K. Syvertsen is investigating.
UPDATE 12/29/2017: Members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Operations Unit are continuing their investigation into a single vehicle car crash that killed three people on December 26 on Rose Hill Road in La Plata.
The driver of the car was immediately identified as Eric La Mont Moss, 28, of La Plata. However, two other people found inside the car could not be positively identified right away.
Today, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore notified investigators they have confirmed the identity of one passenger as Gonzey Kenneth Dyson, Jr., 29, of La Plata.
The OCME is working with investigators to identify the other person. Cpl. K. Syvertsen is investigating.
UPDATE 12/27/2017: Members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Operations Unit are investigating a single vehicle car crash that killed three people.
On Tuesday, December 26, 2017, at approximately 12:55 a.m., a Mercedes-Benz passenger car was traveling southbound on Rosehill Road just past Hawthorne Road in La Plata when the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree, causing the car to catch on fire.
A man and his 15-year-old son were traveling on a nearby road and observed the fire, which was about 30 feet in the woods. They drove to the area to investigate. When they realized the fire was the result of a crash, they immediately got out of their car to help. They observed the driver on the ground outside of the car and pulled him toward the roadway, away from the fully engulfed car. Firefighters extinguished the flames and discovered two passengers deceased inside the vehicle.
The driver, Eric La Mont Moss, 28, of La Plata, was flown to Med Star Hospital Center, but died as a result of his injuries.
Investigators are working to positively identify the passengers.
Cpl. K. Syvertsen of the Traffic Operations Unit is investigating.
12/26/2017: Members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, Traffic Operations Unit are investigating a single vehicle car crash that killed three people.
On Tuesday, December 26, 2017, at approximately 12:55 a.m., a Mercedes passenger car was traveling southbound on Rosehill Road just past Hawthorne Road in La Plata when, for unknown reasons, the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree, causing the car to catch on fire.
A passerby was able to pull the driver away from the vehicle before it exploded. After the fire was extinguished by firefighters, two more people were discovered inside the car. Their genders and ages are not identifiable at this time.
The driver, Eric Lamont Moss, 28, of LaPlata, was flown to Med Star, but died later as a result of his injuries.
Investigators are working to positively identify the passengers.
The Traffic Operations Unit is Investigating.
