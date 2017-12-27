Prince George’s County Police Department Investigates Fatal Shooting of 11-Year-Old Girl in Aquasco

Detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old girl inside of her home on the night on Friday, December 22, 2017.

This appears to be an accidental shooting by a family member. That family member is also a minor. There were adults in the home at the time of the shooting.

On December 22, 2017, at approximately 9:55 pm, patrol officers were called to the 15000 block of Saint Phillips Road for the report of a shooting. Officers found the young girl suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers and emergency medical personnel attempted life-saving measures on the victim. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

Detectives will consult with the State’s Attorney’s Office regarding any potential criminal charges in this case.

