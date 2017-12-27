New Federal Requirements for January 2018 License/ID card Renewals at MDOT MVA

Marylanders should be on the lookout for renewal notices for their driver’s license and ID cards. As required by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to maintain compliance with the federal REAL ID Act, the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) will now require documentation to renew federally compliant driver’s licenses and ID cards.

“Maryland’s Secure ID driver’s licenses and ID cards have been recognized for their cutting-edge security features,” said MDOT MVA Administrator Christine Nizer. “Obtaining this required documentation from our customers is a necessary step in continuing to provide Maryland residents with the most secure card in the nation.”

Customers should look to their renewal notices to determine if documents are needed.If documents are needed, the renewal notice will state documents are required to complete the renewal process and that the transaction must take place at an MDOT MVA branch.

MDOT MVA already has begun the notification process for driver’s licenses and ID cards that expire in January 2018. Customers who receive the documents-required notification can access a full list of acceptable documents on the MDOT MVA website at http://license.mva.maryland.gov.

The goal is to make this renewal process as easy as possible. This website allows residents to print a documents-required checklist and make an appointment at a specific MDOT MVA branch. Preparing ahead of time will speed up the renewal time at the MDOT MVA.

The REAL ID Act is a federal law that establishes certain minimum-security standards for license issuance and production. The cards that meet these standards are acceptable for federal purposes, such as boarding a commercial aircraft or gaining access to federal facilities.

To maintain compliance with the REAL ID Act, MDOT MVA must keep required documentation on file for those who have a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or ID card.

For more information about the REAL ID documentation requirement, visit http://www.mva.maryland.gov/realid/index.htm.