Frances Mae Clark, 87, of Lexington Park, MD, passed away December 17, 2017.

Born May 14, 1930 in Leonardtown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Martin Woodley Newton and Elsie Mae (Hill) Newton.

Frances is survived by her children, Katrina Owens (John) of Lusby, MD, Marcus Clark of Lexington Park, MD, Norman Clark of Hollywood, MD, Chris Clark of Hollywood, MD and Tony Newton of Idaho; eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and sisters, Juanita Wallace and Virginia Wilkerson both of Hollywood, MD. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman M. Clark.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 27, 2017 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a funeral service at 7:00 p.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD 20657. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.rauschfuneralhomes.com.