Shirley A. Sherman, 81, of Mechanicsville, MD formerly from Camp Springs, MD passed away on December 22, 2017 at her home. Born on November 23, 1936 in West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Julia Virginia Martin and George Robert Martin. Shirley was the loving wife of the late Stanley M. Sherman, whom she married on July 9, 1963, and who preceded her in death on February 16, 2007. Shirley is survived by her children; Michael T. Sherman (Donna J) of Mechanicsville, MD, Jody L. Slagle (Bud) of Inwood, WV,4 grandchildren; Joshua Sherman, Zoe Slagle, Dayle Slagle, and Melanie Sherman. Siblings; Brenda Powers, Barbara Jean Cordwell, (Bobby), and George (Butch) Martin. She graduated from University High School in 1954 and was a Secretary for Baker Engineer, retiring in 2006. Shirley loved playing cards, bowling, cooking for her family and spending time with her grandchildren. Shirley was a great mom and mother-n-law, family was very important to her. And she always knew what was important in life family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 2, 2017 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. Where a Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, January 3, 2017 at 10:00AM in the Funeral Home Chapel Father John Ball will be officiating. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens Leonardtown, MD. Pallbearers will be; Michael Sherman, Joshua Sherman, Bud Slagle, Jim Carr, Jamie Tennyson, and Gary Sansburry.

Donations may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s P.O. Box 625 Leonardtown, MD 20650.