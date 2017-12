On Tuesday, December 26, 2017, Norman passed away peacefully at the Prince George’s Hospital in Cheverly, Maryland. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, January 6, 2018 from 10 am until time of service 11 am at BRISCOE-TONIC FUNERAL HOME located at 2294 Old Washington Road in Waldorf, Md.

Interment will follow at Heritage Cemetery in Waldorf, MD.