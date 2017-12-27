John Michael “Mike” Jones, 66, of California, MD passed away peacefully on December 18, 2017 at his residence.

He was born in Vincennes, IN to the late William Samuel Jones and Marjorie Sarah Harrison Jones.

Mike is a graduate of Iroquois High School of Louisville, KY. In 1971 he enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served his country until his honorable discharge in 1973 later becoming a member of the VFW. He earned his Associates Degree from Fullerton College, his Bachelor of Science in Psychology with a minor in Philosophy from Spalding University, and later his Master’s Degree in Education Administration from Miami University. He was previously employed as the MWR Recreation Director in Bahrain, the MWR Director in South Korea, simultaneously held the positions of Installation MWR Director and N9 in Patuxent River, MD, and recently became the Regional N92 for the Naval District of Washington D.C.

Mike played softball for 40+ years and helped start Spalding’s athletics program during his attendance. He lived every day to the fullest, and could brighten any room with his infectious laughter, selflessness, and charisma. Mike was the epitome of strength and compassion and was never shy to offer either.

He is survived by his son, Nicholas Steven Jones, Nicholas’s mother, Sheryl Jones, and his sister Pamela Thompson of Louisville, KY, as well as many relatives and friends from around the world that will remember him fondly. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Marcus Steven Jones.

A celebration of life service will be held at 1:00 PM, December 28, 2017 at The Chapel at Patuxent River Naval Air Station, 47123 Buse Rd, Patuxent River, MD 20670.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.