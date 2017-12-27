Ernest “Frank” Lekan, 74, of Waldorf, MD, died on December 22, 2017 at the Charles County Hospice House in Waldorf, MD.

Frank was a Carpenter for more than fifty years with Washington Homes, Lamar & Wallace, and HD Smith Co. He was a member of South Potomac Church in White Plains, MD and the Moose Lodge in Delaware. He was also a member of the Teamsters Union Local# 639 in Washington, D.C. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, hunting, and, most of all, spending time with his grandchildren.

Son of the late Frank Lekan and the late Lorene Viola Rhodes Lekan.

Survived by his wife of 51 years, Wilma Humphreys Lekan; two daughters, Michelle R. Lekan and Candice L. Lekan; one sister, Mary D’Angelo and her husband Carmen; and two grandchildren, William and Graysyn.

Friends received on Wednesday, December 27, 2017 from 1:30pm until time of Funeral Service at 3:00pm at South Potomac Church, 4915 Crain Highway, White Plains, MD 20695. Interment will be private.

Memorials, in Frank’s name, are asked to Hospice of Charles County, 2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, MD 20603.