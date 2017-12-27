Anthony Joseph “Tony” Cusato, 69, of Lothian passed away December 19, 2017. He was born April 10, 1948 in Washington, D.C. to Joseph John and Frances Elnora (Tolson) Cusato. He was raised in D.C and graduated from St. John the Assumption High School. Tony enlisted in the U.S. Navy on June 12, 1967 and was honorably discharged March 23, 1971. While in the Navy, he served in Vietnam on the USS Enterprise. Tony was employed as a crew supervisor with Prince George’s County Department of Public Works and Transportation for 47 years. He married Brenda Lee Farrall on October 16, 1978 and they lived in Harwood before moving to Lothian in 1991. When his kids were younger, he coached little league baseball. Tony enjoyed hunting and collecting “stuff”, working at the produce stand at Wayson’s Corner and most of all, spending time with his grandchildren.

Tony is survived by his loving wife Brenda Lee Cusato and children Anthony “AJ” Cusato, Jr. and wife Connie of Huntingtown, Kelly Cusato and husband Joseph Mister of Harwood, Jason Langeluttig of Glen Burnie, Ammie Fox and husband Michael of Phoenix, AZ and Melissa Langeluttig of Lothian. Also surviving are grandchildren Logan, Joshua, Mackenzie and Kayla Johnson, Brantley Mister, Harley Frazee and Trevor and Michael Fox, father-in-law Pete Farrall and siblings Michael Cusato of Nanjemoy, Francis Cusato of Clinton, Martin Cusato of Bloomington, IN, Joanna Cusato Poag of Nanjemoy, Catherine Cusato Killinger of San Antonio, TX and Pat Cusato of Kernersville, NC.

Visitation is on Friday, December 22, 2017, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Rausch Funeral Home – Owings, 8325 Mount Harmony Lane, Owings MD 20736.

Burial is on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 1:00:PM. MD Veterans Cemetery – Cheltenham 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham MD 20623.