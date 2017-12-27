Jonathan Lee Fuller, 71, of Newburg, MD passed away at his home on December 18, 2017.

Jonathan was born in Georgia on November 7, 1946 to Thelma and the late Carl Fuller. He is also preceded in death by his brothers, Carl Fuller, Jr. and Buddy Fuller; and sisters, Bonnie Woodrum and Frances Gass. Jonathan is survived by his wife, Alma Fuller; son, James Kilinski; daughter, Kimberly Foley; sisters, Mary Purvis and Linda Barber; and grandchildren, Madelin, Alexis and James Christopher, Jr.

Jonathan was a Maryland State Trooper. He also worked security at Dahlgren NSWC and later became a locksmith. Jonathan enjoyed woodworking and calligraphy and was a good guitar player. He was also good with his hands and could fix just about anything.

A Private Funeral Service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church, Chaptico, MD.