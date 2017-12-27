Irmgard W. Kratz, 89, of Owings, MD passed away December 22, 2017. She was born April 23, 1928 in Frankfurt, Germany to Maximillian and Greta (Berkard) Kirchhof. She married William S. Kratz June 23, 1947. Irmgard was a teller with Maryland National Bank and later Bank of America retiring after 35 years. She was an active member of Friendship United Methodist Church. She enjoyed traveling, knitting prayer shawls for hospice, cooking and baking. Irmgard was an avid reader and devoted grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bill, sons Richard W., William S. III and Michael A. Kratz and brother Maximillian Kirchhof. Surviving are five grandchildren Michelle Allison and her husband James of Charlotte, NC, Richard Kratz and his wife Jenn of North Beach, MD, Caitlin Ketcher and her husband Joshua of Chesapeake, VA, Margaret Clothier and her husband Brian of Chestertown, MD and Adam Kratz of North Beach, MD. Also surviving are seven great grandchildren Chase, Morgan, AJ, Aubree, Nicholas, Calvin and Harry.